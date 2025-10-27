Russia’s relations with North Korea developing as planned — Putin

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian-North Korean relations are developing as planned, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with visiting North Korean Foreign Minister Choi Son Hui.

"We spoke with him (North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - TASS) in Beijing about our relations, about development prospects," Putin recalled his meeting with Kim in early September. "Things are proceeding as planned."

According to Choi Son Hui, Pyongyang hailed the warm atmosphere during the Beijing talks. "Indeed," Putin confirmed.

Putin and Kim met in Beijing on the sidelines of celebrations of the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese people’s war of resistance against Japanese aggression and the end of World War Two.