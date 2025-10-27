West fears Russia, not its missiles — legislator

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The West fears Russia as a whole rather than specific Russian arms, Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the State Duma’s defense committee, told reporters.

"Russia itself is more fearsome to them, and Russia has the Oreshnik, the Burevestnik, the Yars, the Topol, the Bulava, and everything else," Kartapolov said when asked whether the West fears the Oreshnik or the Burevestnik more.

Earlier, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov informed Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin that testing of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile had been successfully completed. During trials, the missile remained airborne for approximately 15 hours, covering 14,000 kilometers, though this is not its full range. Gerasimov emphasized that the missile executed all planned vertical and horizontal maneuvers, demonstrating its advanced capability to evade and penetrate missile and air defense systems.