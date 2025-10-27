Russian special envoy gives Putin-themed chocolates to US congresswoman — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The chocolate with quotes from Russian President Vladimir Putin, presented by Kirill Dmitriev, Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, to US House Representative Anna Paulina Luna, was a personal choice of Dmitriev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It was Dmitriev’s personal choice," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a relevant question.

Earlier, it was reported that during his US visit, Dmitriev met Luna and gave her gifts, including flowers and chocolate. According to the special presidential envoy, the chocolate, featuring the slogan "We don’t abandon our own", reflects that Russia does not leave its people behind.