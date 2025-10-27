Russia has no information about any country intending to leave BRICS — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Moscow has not received information from any BRICS member country about its intention to leave the association, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Made in Russia forum.

Commenting on media reports that some BRICS countries may leave the association due to threats from the US to impose tariffs, the diplomat said: "The Russian side has not received any information about leaving BRICS or about the intention to leave its ranks from any member of the association, although US tariffs are already in effect for many of them."

The spokeswoman recalled that "BRICS is a voluntary intergovernmental association" and that Moscow always respects its partners' sovereign foreign policies.

According to Zakharova, challenges such as US tariffs "are pushing the BRICS countries not to leave the association, but, on the contrary, to expand trade, economic, and financial cooperation and develop mechanisms for practical cooperation that are resistant to external risks."

Currently, BRICS is made up of ten countries: Russia, Brazil, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, China, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

On September 8, an extraordinary online summit of the intergovernmental association was held. It was organized by Brazil, which holds the BRICS chairmanship this year. The summit was devoted to discussing how to intensify economic partnerships in response to Washington's tariff measures. Following the meeting, the BRICS member countries reaffirmed their commitment to preserving and strengthening multilateralism, as well as reforming international institutions.