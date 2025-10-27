Sanctions against Russia are a sign of 'fading nature’' of Western dominance — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Anti-Russian sanctions are a sign of the "fading nature" of Western dominance in global politics and economics, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Made in Russia forum.

"Certainly, the geopolitical context is changing rapidly, and our companies today have to operate under aggressive anti-Russian restrictions. However, it would be a mistake to focus solely on countering sanctions. These biased, discriminatory restrictions are a sign of the times, a manifestation of the "fading nature" of Western dominance in global politics and economics," the diplomat said.

Zakharova stressed that the Russian Foreign Ministry is committed to providing comprehensive assistance in advancing the interests of domestic economic operators in global markets, whose effective interaction with foreign counterparties is the key to Russia's successful foreign economic activity.

"Global economic relations are changing dramatically, and these transformations are structural in nature," she said.

"It concerns objective processes of consistently forming the foundations of genuine multipolarity, including in the economy. In this context, it is of particular importance for us to build new cooperation mechanisms with a wide range of constructively minded countries of the global majority, independent of the dictates of the collective West."

According to the diplomat, the Foreign Ministry’s tasks have significantly expanded in the face of numerous restrictions.

"This is not so much countering individual targeted or sectoral sanctions in the short term, but, first and foremost, systematic work to create stable conditions for effective cooperation with foreign partners outside the confrontational Western paradigm based on the rule of force," she said.