Putin signs law terminating Russia-US plutonium disposition agreement

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law the termination of the intergovernmental agreement with the United States regarding the disposition of surplus weapons-grade plutonium. Originally established in 2000 and ratified in 2011, the treaty outlined plans for both nations to dispose of 34 tons of plutonium each -material deemed excessive for military use.

In addition to withdrawing from the main agreement, Russia has also denounced all associated protocols. These supplementary documents previously governed funding mechanisms, civil liability for potential damages, and arrangements for disposing of the plutonium through irradiation in nuclear reactors.