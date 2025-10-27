MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost around 1,380 troops in the special military operation zone in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, Ukraine lost up to 185 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, up to 240 troops in area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, over 140 troops in area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, more than 455 troops in area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center, up to 300 troops in area of responsibility of Battlegroup East and up to 60 troops in area of responsibility of Battlegroup Dnepr.

The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that units of Battlegroup North had hit the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment and a territorial defense brigade near Andreyevka, Alexeyevka, Pavlovka, Kondratovka and Varachino in the Sumy Region. They also struck the forces of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade and a territorial defense brigade near Sinelnikovo, Volchansk and Neskuchnoye in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army lost two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, an artillery system, and an electronic warfare system.

Units of Battlegroup West hit the forces and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, and two National Guard brigades near Staroverka, Kupyansk, Kurilovka, Blagodatovka, Monachinovka, Petrovka, and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, as well as near Drobyshevo and Novosyolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost seven armored combat vehicles, including five Western-meade ones, 16 motor vehicles, and a field artillery system. Four electronic warfare systems and seven ammunition depots were destroyed.

Units of Battlegroup South hit the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, and a territorial defense brigade near Seversk, Zvanovka, Konstantinovka, Verolyubovka, Pleshcheyevka, Yablonovka, and Ivanopolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost four armored combat vehicles, two electronic warfare systems, and five ammunition and supply depots.

Battlegroups Center, East, Dnepr

Units of Battlegroup Center struck the forces and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment, and two National Guard brigades near Krasnoarmeisk, Rodinskoye, Gnatovka, Lysovka, and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as near Novopavlovka and Ivanovka in the Dnepropertovsk Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost three Kozak armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, and two artillery systems.

Units of Battlegroup East hit the forces of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade and two assault regiments near Pokrovskoye, Danilvoka, Tikhoye, Novoalexandrovka, and Vishnyovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, and Poltavka and Malinovka in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian army lost an armored combat vehicle, 17 motor vehicles, and a supply depot.

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr struck the forces and equipment of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade near Stepovoye, Stepnogorsk and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region. Fourteen motor vehicles and three electronic warfare systems were destroyed.