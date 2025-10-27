Situation at Belgorod reservoir under control — authorities

BELGOROD, October 27. /TASS/. All necessary security measures have been taken at the Belgorod reservoir, and the situation is under control, the reservoir’s Operations Department acting head Yury Paramonov told TASS.

"Employees are taking all necessary measures to ensure security, and the situation is under control," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Belgorod reservoir sustained damage on October 25 as a result of a Ukrainian attack. Residents of the Belgorod Region living in flood-risk zones were offered temporary shelters.