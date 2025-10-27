Trump's remarks about sub near Russia are US president's point of view — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's remarks about a nuclear submarine near Russia, which came in response to the latest news about Russia’s cutting edge Burevestnik missile, are the American leader's point of view Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"This is the point of view of the American head of state, and it is important," Peskov said, commenting on Trump's statement about a nuclear submarine off the Russian coast.

He declined to comment on whether the Kremlin considered Trump's remarks about the Burevestnik missile being "inappropriate" given the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, Trump stated that Washington did not consider it necessary to develop ultra-long-range missiles in an arms race with Russia, as the "world's best" American nuclear submarine is present off its coast.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that decisive tests of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile with unlimited range had been completed. According to Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the missile remained in the air for approximately 15 hours, covering 14,000 kilometers, which is not its maximum range. He emphasized that all specified vertical and horizontal maneuvers were performed during the flight, "thereby demonstrating its high capabilities to bypass and penetrate missile and air defense systems.".