MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington keep working on several tracks without fixating on Ukraine, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large tasked with overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, said in an interview with TASS.

"It’s an absolute fact that work continues between the US and Russia. Work is underway on more than one track. It’s a good thing that the bilateral relationship is not fixated on the Ukraine conflict," he pointed out.

According to Miroshnik, the Europeans, however, want to limit the agenda to the Ukraine issue. "They want the two biggest global players to communicate through London or Brussels, without maintaining direct relations," the diplomat noted. "This is the strategic goal that the Europeans pursue, which is why they are actively obstructing communication [between Moscow and Washignton]," he added.