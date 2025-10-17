MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. As Russia seeks ways to settle the conflict within the framework of the Istanbul negotiation process and the Alaska summit, Ukraine is upping its shelling attacks, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, said at a press briefing.

He noted that the early July-late September period "vividly demonstrated the approaches of the parties to the conflict and their interest in its peaceful resolution."

"The Russian side has focused its efforts on the substantive side of the Istanbul negotiation process, the organization of the summit of the Russian and US presidents in Alaska where the issue of the Ukrainian settlement was a key one, and on conveying basic Russian peacemaking initiatives to the international community within the UN General Assembly High-Level Week. Every attempt to switch from the bloodshed to the political and diplomatic track has been accompanied by intensified shelling attacks (on the part of the Ukrainian army - TASS) on civilian facilities and by setting up provocations," Miroshnik emphasized.

In particular, he mentioned a series of massive attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on civilian facilities in Russia’s borderline regions during preparations and for the duration of a third round of talks in Istanbul, as well as the strikes on downtown Donetsk, Belgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Kursk and Bryansk which resulted in about 60 civilians injured over two days during the Russia-US summit in Alaska.

Miroshnik pointed out that the Kiev regime had not stopped there and by the UN General Assembly High-Level Week in September "plotted a sharp increase in the shelling attacks on civilian infrastructure, above all, in the Belgorod, Kherson and Kursk regions," resulting in 39 civilian fatalities, including four children, in September 22-23.

"These are just a few vivid examples showing Kiev’s true approaches to settling the conflict," the envoy concluded.