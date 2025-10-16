Russia ready to facilitate settlement processes in Middle East — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to work together with other interested countries to help resolve the issues facing the Middle East and North Africa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

"Today’s talks are particularly important amid the difficult situation on the international stage, which includes the uncertainty surrounding the events that are taking place in your region - the Middle East and North Africa. Russia is ready to contribute to efforts to resolve issues in this part of the world together with other interested countries," he pointed out.

The top Russian diplomat emphasized the need for the two countries to continue coordinating their activities on international platforms, primarily within the United Nations. "This certainly envisages continued cooperation as part of Russia’s interaction with the Arab League. Undoubtedly, our bilateral foreign policy consultations play a special role here; we pay close attention to them, and I am sure that today, we will be able to consider many pressing issues in a constructive manner," he added.

Lavrov also noted that the Moroccan foreign minister’s visit to the Russian capital highlighted the comprehensive partnership between the two countries. According to him, Thursday’s agenda includes discussions of foreign policy issues, while on Friday, Bourita will take part in the eighth meeting of the Russia-Morocco intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation that he co-chairs together with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev.