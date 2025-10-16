Europe's 800 bln euro military budget reason for its inability to negotiate — FSB chief

SAMARKAND, October 16. /TASS/. The 800 bln euro budget for Europe’s rearmament and support for Ukraine is one of the reasons for the complete inability of European politicians to reach an agreement on the situation in Ukraine, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said.

"The European rearmament budget for combating the notorious 'Russian threat' and supporting Ukraine is set at 800 bln euros. I believe this is one of the reasons for the complete inability of key European politicians and Brussels to reach an agreement," he said at a meeting of the Council of heads of security agencies and special services of CIS member states in Samarkand.

"And if the average European does not expect to be affected by the inflated militaristic agenda let him look at the example of Ukraine, where, for the sake of Western stock indices, old men and women will soon be sent to the front," the FSB chief noted.