SAMARKAND, October 16. /TASS/. Incidents with alleged Russian drones over EU countries during a period of hysteria about a "threat from the East" and efforts to assemble a European coalition for sending troops to Ukraine indicate the involvement of NATO intelligence services in them, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said.

"Amid the stated preparations sudden incidents involving alleged Russian drones over EU territory came in very handy. Experts have no doubt that NATO intelligence agencies were involved," he said at a meeting of the Council of heads of security agencies and special services of CIS member states in Samarkand.

"Especially after the drone provocation was linked to Russia's so-called ‘shadow fleet’," the FSB chief noted, adding that "initially London was the driving force behind the campaign to combat it," as it sought to organize a naval blockade of Kaliningrad and Russian ships in the Baltic.