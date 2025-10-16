Russia’s Battlegroup West eliminates 3 Ukrainian Starlink stations, 23 drones

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West shot down 23 Ukrainian drones and 35 heavy quadcopters and wiped out three Starlink stations during the past day, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"Air defense crews and mobile fire teams shot down three guided air bombs, 23 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and 35 heavy quadcopters of the Ukrainian army. Apart from that, Russian troops detected and eliminated seven enemy electronic warfare stations, 23 drone control centers, three Starlink terminals, and four field munitions depots," he said.

Russian forces also wiped out seven Ukrainian mortars and four robotic systems.