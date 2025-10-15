Tomahawk missiles for Kiev, Alaska process: key takeaways from Lavrov’s statements

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia and the US are not yet planning any high-level contacts, with Moscow still waiting for Washington’s responses following the results of the Alaska summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Kommersant daily in an interview.

In his opinion, supplying the Tomahawk missiles to Kiev will deal a colossal blow to the normalization process, which was destroyed by the previous US administration.

TASS has compiled the key takeaways from the top Russian diplomat’s statements.

Alaska summit impact

Russia and the US are not yet planning any high-level contacts: "Working contacts continue through various channels on different issues. High-level contacts are not yet planned."

"We still expect a concrete response to results of the negotiations in Alaska."

"[US] President Donald Trump said that he needed to consult with his allies. The consultation process seems to be ongoing."

The process launched during the Russia-US summit is not yet complete: "I will say it once again: the Alaska process is not complete."

On Tomahawk missile supplies to Kiev

"This will simply deal a colossal blow to the prospects of normalizing relations between Russia and the US, and of breaking out of the complete deadlock into which the Biden administration has driven these relations."

‘Trump's war’

The Russian foreign minister commented on the EU's role in the Ukrainian conflict: "Europe wants to make this Trump's war as quickly and reliably as possible."

He noted that the EU and Vladimir Zelensky are issuing Trump with shameless ultimatums: "I never imagined that Europe would be so eager to wreak havoc on its relations with the United States."

"Europe is proving that it was indeed the source, ‘the initiator’ of all world and others wars, including the colonial and slave wars."

On Istanbul talks

According to Lavrov, there has been no development regarding the idea of raising the level of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul: "Crickets."

He said that he had "instructed his staff to ask the Americans to comment on these reports in the Financial Times."

On future of New START Treaty

The US State Department and the National Security Council view Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to extend the quantitative restrictions of the New START Treaty positively: "They see this as positive."

On accusing Russia of drone incidents in Europe

The accusations made by European countries against Russia regarding its involvement in drone incidents cannot be "intellectually commented on": " What else did they accuse us of? Drones flying like flies? None of the drones carried any combat payload. We were not invited, but we said that if they were concerned, they could sit down with our servicemen to calmly and professionally discuss the situation. They ignored us. If what they showed is true, then these drones cannot fly far enough to reach Poland from Russia."

On trust in the dollar

"Since returning to the White House, Donald Trump has not yet taken steps to restore confidence in the dollar."

"The processes of ‘moving away’ from the dollar continue in BRICS, the SCO, and CELAC."

On Russia and China

The possibility of Russia joining forces with any country against China "cannot even enter one's mind."

The initiative for trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and China on strategic stability has not disappeared; "this idea has been floating around in various forms for many years."

On former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's change of views

Merkel's support for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's "revanchist slogans" is striking, given that she previously presented herself as a supporter of the Minsk agreements and cooperation with Russia. "After retiring, she suddenly began to support Merz's revanchist slogans."

"I was struck by the fact that Merkel spoke glowingly about Merz's ‘tirade,’ saying that she was once again inspired by his statement about a ‘new strong Germany’."