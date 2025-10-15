State Duma passes amendments to Russian budget for 2025 in first reading

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of the parliament) has adopted in the first reading amendments to the law on the federal budget for 2025-2027 regarding indicators approved for this year.

In particular, budget revenues in 2025 are proposed to be approved at 36.562 trillion rubles, or $465 bln (16.8% of GDP, which is 1.94 trillion rubles lower than previously planned). Expenditures remain unchanged at 42.3 trillion rubles, or $537 bln (19.5% of GDP). The federal budget deficit will amount to 5.736 trillion rubles, or $73 bln (2.6% of GDP, 1.94 trillion rubles higher than previously planned).

The GDP forecast has been lowered to 217.29 trillion rubles, or $2.7 trillion (previously 221.86 trillion rubles), while the inflation forecast has been downgraded to 6.8% (7.6% under the current law).

The Russian budget’s oil and gas revenues in 2025 are expected at 8.7 trillion rubles, or $110 bln (336.48 billion rubles higher than planned), while non-oil and gas revenues are projected at 27.91 trillion rubles, or $354 bln (2.28 trillion rubles lower than planned).