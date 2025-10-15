MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Approximately 10 British volunteers are serving on Russia’s side in the special military operation zone, British-born soldier Aiden Minnis, who is fighting for Russia, told TASS.

"Maybe a dozen or so, I can't tell you the exact number because I don't know for certain, but I'm in contact with most of them. Brave and righteous brothers in arms. Great guys who came here for ideological reasons and not money, unlike those who fight for Ukraine," he said.

Earlier reports stated that Minnis burned his British passport after threats from the UK government to revoke his citizenship over his support for Russia. The volunteer added that he has no plans to return home, as he could be killed there.