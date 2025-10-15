Russia will not yield to blackmail from the position of force or terror — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Attempts to pressure Russia through terror or force are destined to fail, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"Attempts to use the threat of terror or address our country arrogantly from the position of force are unacceptable to our country," she noted.

Meanwhile, "the Kiev regime has openly revealed intentions to carry out additional terrorist attacks in Russia to further intensify the conflict," the diplomat continued, referring to a video address by Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky on October 8. According to Zakharova, he authorized plans to conduct certain special operations against Russia, involving Ukraine’s Security Service.

"Clearly, these plans were prepared with the expectation of supplying Ukraine’s armed forces with US Tomahawk long-range missiles," Zakharova surmised. "These hypothetical scenarios were discussed, as it turned out, by the US president and Zelensky over the phone on October 11 and 12, as relayed by their press services," she concluded.