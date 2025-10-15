Kremlin unaware of BRICS members’ alleged intention to leave association — spokesman

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin is unaware of the alleged intention of BRICS member states to leave the association due to the threat of US tariffs announced by the country's leader Donald Trump, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Regarding all countries’ [intention] to leave, honestly, I don’t have such information," he said when asked a respective question.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that his threats to impose tariffs on BRICS countries had had an effect, adding that all countries intend to leave the group due to US tariffs.