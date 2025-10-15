Kremlin dismisses any BRICS plans against third countries or their currencies

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. BRICS member countries have never devised anything against third countries or the currencies of third countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on a recent remark from US President Donald Trump, who stated that countries had begun "dropping out of BRICS" amid US tariff threats, Peskov said: "This grouping has never formulated any plans against third countries, nor has it intended to target any third-country currencies." "It is an association of countries that share a common vision of mutual cooperation for the sake of people in these nations and in the interests of prosperity, stability, and predictability on their continents," he explained.

According to Peskov, these concepts were in some way formalized in all concluding documents from BRICS meetings, including those involving leaders, senior officials, or experts. "It is very important to understand this," the Russian presidential spokesman stressed.

Earlier, Trump said his tariff threats against BRICS nations led to that "everybody dropped out."