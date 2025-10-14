MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship because of a battle for income generated from the operation of the local port and the sale of weapons coming through it from Europe, Russian Senator from the Kherson Region Igor Kastyukevich said.

As the host of a Ukrainian telethon held on Tuesday reported, citing sources in the Zelensky administration, the head of the Kiev regime signed a decree depriving Trukhanov of Ukrainian citizenship, which automatically unseeds him as head of the city.

"Ukrainian democracy has left the chat. Now Zelensky is getting rid of unwanted officials by taking away their citizenship and sending them away. It won’t be long before the lies of Western partners return us to burning people at the stake and the holy Inquisition. However, the Trukhanov case is interesting for another reason. Odessa is primarily a port. And the port is a logistics center, without which the future of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the economy of Ukraine as a whole would be on shaky ground," Kastyukevich believes.

He added that the facts of the resale and sale of weapons coming from Europe had already been recorded, and, according to the senator, the port of Odessa was involved in these processes. By stripping Trukhanov of his citizenship and, as a result, his post, Zelensky is fighting for this money.

"A picture from a Soviet cartoon about a Golden Antelope comes to mind. I think very soon Zelensky will be buried under a pile of potsherds, which initially seemed like gold, which was not enough for him all the time," Kastyukevich said.