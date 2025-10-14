MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s idea to create a tribunal against Russia is an escalatory step that seriously hurts Ukraine’s negotiating position on the resolution of the conflict, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev stated during a roundtable discussion on "Jurisdiction of International Judicial and Arbitral Bodies over Russia."

"This venture of creating a special tribunal against Russia, in a certain sense, undermines Ukraine and Europe’s negotiating position for a political-diplomatic settlement. It does not contribute to the peace initiatives put forward by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and his [US] counterpart [Donald] Trump. It pushes the Kiev regime towards escalation and, consequently, deeper into the abyss," Kosachev stated.

Earlier, the European Commission announced that the EU, the Council of Europe, and Ukraine had laid the legal groundwork for creating a special tribunal to address alleged "Russian crimes" in Ukraine. Commenting on the decision, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that "these international entities and so-called experts are adopting an entirely one-sided and non-constructive position, <...> unwilling to deal in reality." He emphasized that these international experts "have been silent since 2014, when the Kiev regime sent tanks in against its own people, who were resisting the consequences of a violent regime change in their country.".