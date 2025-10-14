MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to receive 841 of its citizens whom Latvia plans to deport due to an insufficient level of proficiency in the Latvian language, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), stated during a plenary session.

Latvia had set a deadline of October 13 for passing the Latvian language exam. Following its expiration, Riga considers the deportation procedure for Russian citizens who have not demonstrated an adequate command of the language to be lawful. It is already known that 841 Russian citizens are being deported on these grounds. Moscow has previously emphasized that measures have been developed to facilitate their relocation in their homeland.

"841 people are to leave the territory of Latvia. We will accept everyone, provide everyone with housing and employment. Our great country will welcome everyone with dignity, because they are part of the Russian world," Slutsky stated.

He noted that he had discussed this situation with the speakers and chairmen of international affairs committees from several other national parliaments, who voiced support for Russia’s position.

"The new global majority, which has already emerged in the world around the ideas and approaches of the Russian President for a multipolar world order, will support us today and will not support the Latvian authorities, who are essentially carrying out fascist discrimination against the Russian-speaking population," the MP emphasized.