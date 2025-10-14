MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 355 troops, two Starlink satellite communications stations, and 11 unmanned aircraft control centers in 24 hours as a result of actions by the Battlegroup East forces, Alexey Yakovlev, head of the group's press center, reported.

"Over the course of 24 hours, the enemy lost up to 355 troops, two M113 armored personnel carriers, a self-propelled artillery unit, a D-30 towed howitzer, 21 vehicles, three electronic warfare stations, an ammunition supply station, two Starlink satellite communications stations, and 11 unmanned aircraft control centers," Yakovlev said.