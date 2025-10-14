BRUSSELS, October 14. /TASS/. Belgium is preparing a large-scale militarization plan worth 34 billion euros as part of EU and NATO plans to increase military spending, Denis Gonchar, Russia's Ambassador to Belgium, said in an interview with TASS.

"This plan involves purchasing weapons and equipment worth an astronomical €34 billion. The list is impressive, including a frigate, Patriot air defense systems, SAMP/T, NASAMS, Skyranger, Piorun MANPADS, helicopters, SkyGuardian MQ-9B reconnaissance and attack UAVs, infantry fighting vehicles, trucks, and 2,000 drones. It has been decided to increase the fleet of F-35 fighters by 45 aircraft, which will replace the F-16s. In turn, they plan to transfer these (F16s - TASS) to the Ukrainian armed forces as they are decommissioned," the ambassador noted.

This is happening despite the country's dire economic situation.

"There are almost no funds left. Belgium is essentially surviving on borrowed funds. As Prime Minister Bart De Wever put it, the country is 'on the brink of collapse.' There is a high risk of a downgrade of the capital region's credit rating and the kingdom as a whole in the near future.

Meanwhile, Belgium, along with other NATO and EU allies, has already requested 8.34 billion euros under the new European financial instrument SAFE (formerly the Rearm the EU fund - TASS)," the Russian diplomat said.