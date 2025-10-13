Palestinian state must be created, concessions needed — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. As a Palestinian state needs to be created, compromises must be made, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists from Arab countries.

"I don't think that the creation of municipalities or any quasi-governmental structures [instead of a Palestinian state] will be considered in the Arab world, and by the Palestinians in the first place, as a satisfactory outcome of this entire nearly eighty-year drama," he said. "There will have to be compromises, there’s just no way around it."

From Israel's point of view, he said, the creation of a Palestinian state "would mean encouraging terrorism. But the most important risk for the region, for the security of Israel, including the security of other countries in the region, is the unresolved issue of the implementation of the UN decisions on the establishment of a Palestinian state," he stated. "It is the unresolved issue of a Palestinian state that is the most significant factor fueling the persistent and intensifying extremism in the Arab world."

He said that more than a generation of Palestinians, those in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in particular, have been forced to survive "in the conditions of a blockade, occupation, and the closure of channels of normal communication with the outside world. How can parents raise their children there? Can these children grow up happy given the fate that has befallen them?

"The root of the problem is still the lack of progress on the creation of a Palestinian state, where we're even going backwards on this issue," Lavrov concluded. "There is no getting around the creation of a Palestinian state. How to do this is another matter, but mutual concessions are necessary.".