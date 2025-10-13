MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian troops are expanding a bridgehead near the settlement of Borovaya in the Kharkov Region after liberating Borovskaya Andreyevka and keep advancing in the southern sector of the Kharkov frontline area, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Region military-civilian administration, told TASS on Monday.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on October 13 that its Battlegroup West had liberated the settlement of Borovskaya Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region "through active operations."

"Russian troops are expanding a bridgehead near the settlement of Borovaya. They have liberated the settlement of Borovskaya Andreyevka located just several kilometers away from the large district center that I have mentioned. Our advance in the southern sector of the Kharkov front continues," he said.