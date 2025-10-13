Human rights commissioner slams deportation of Russians from Latvia as criminal act

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Deporting Russians from Latvia for not knowing the state language is an egregious violation of human rights, Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova told reporters.

"What we’re talking about is an unprecedented, massive violation of human rights, a violation of all international norms and rules. Russians are being persecuted solely because of their affiliation with the Russian nationality, Russian culture, Russia," Moskalkova said.

Moskalkova called on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk to do everything in his power to stop Latvia’s criminal vendetta against Russians who failed to demonstrate proficiency in the Latvian language.

"For my part, I appeal to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to attract the attention of the international community and do everything possible to stop this lawlessness, these immoral actions that violate the norms of international law," Moskalkova told reporters.

She also expressed her willingness to provide assistance if these people return to Russia.

Latvia has set a deadline for taking the Latvian language exam on October 13. After its expiration, Riga considers the procedure for the deportation of Russians who have not demonstrated a sufficient level of language proficiency to be legitimate. It has expelled 841 Russians on this basis. Moscow said it had already developed measures for their settlement at home.