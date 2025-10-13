Putin-Trump talk may be arranged quickly — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. There are no clear agreements on a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump, but it can be arranged fast, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"Indeed, judging by Trump’s statements, he mentioned such a possibility (of holding a phone talk with Putin — TASS). So far, there are no clear agreements on a phone call. As soon as they appear, the conversation will happen. We have all the means to organize such a talk very quickly," he said at a briefing.

At night, Trump said that before making a final call on transferring Tomahawks to Kiev, he would most likely have to discuss it with Putin.

On October 6, the US leader stated that he had actually made a decision on transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, but did not specify what it entailed.

The Russian president noted that it would be impossible to use Tomahawk missiles without the direct participation of US military personnel, and warned that "this would mark a completely new, qualitatively heightened stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States.".