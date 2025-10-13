{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin-Trump talk may be arranged quickly — Kremlin

"So far, there are no clear agreements on a phone call," Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. There are no clear agreements on a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump, but it can be arranged fast, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"Indeed, judging by Trump’s statements, he mentioned such a possibility (of holding a phone talk with Putin — TASS). So far, there are no clear agreements on a phone call. As soon as they appear, the conversation will happen. We have all the means to organize such a talk very quickly," he said at a briefing.

At night, Trump said that before making a final call on transferring Tomahawks to Kiev, he would most likely have to discuss it with Putin.

On October 6, the US leader stated that he had actually made a decision on transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, but did not specify what it entailed.

The Russian president noted that it would be impossible to use Tomahawk missiles without the direct participation of US military personnel, and warned that "this would mark a completely new, qualitatively heightened stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States.".

Middle East conflict
Russia hopes ceasefire in Gaza remains permanent — envoy to Israel
Anatoly Viktorov welcomed further measures aimed at cessation of hostilities, paving the way for lasting stabilization in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone
Hamas presents list of living Israeli hostages expected to be released under Gaza deal
The media reported that a column of the International Committee of the Red Cross has left for the site of the expected transfer of Israeli hostages
First seven hostages released in Gaza arrive in Israel — IDF
Overall, the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas is supposed to release 20 living hostages held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023
Growing number of Arab states interested in Russia’s nuclear expertise — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Egypt, El Dabaa NPP, is a flagship project
Ukrainian drone hits passenger bus in DPR’s Gorlovka
No reports on potential casualties were immediately available
FSB prevents terrorist attack against high-ranking Defense Ministry official in Moscow
According to the Federal Security Service, four suspects connected to the plot have been detained
Russia plans regular routes to Spitsbergen may begin within year — minister
Russia's operations on Spitsbergen continue for more than 90 years
Israel’s military campaign not over, with its enemies seeking to attack again — Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that there are still major security challenges ahead
Hamas’ military wing pledges to honor Gaza deal if Israel meets terms
The Al-Qassam Brigades described the Gaza deal as a result of the resilience of the Palestinian people and the resistance fighters
Hungary starts collecting signatures for petition against Brussels' military plans — Orban
Hungarian Prime Minister said that "a few weeks ago, Brussels' military plan was presented in Copenhagen: Europe pays, Ukrainians fight, and Russia will be exhausted"
Putin explains why Russia-Arab summit was postponed
The Russian leader stressed that it had been his initiative
Trump, Zelensky discuss possibility of supplying Tomahawk missiles to Kiev — Axios
The news outlet did not specify whether the US made a final decision on this matter
West’s business isolation of Russia failed — Russian senator
He noted that Mercedes sustained serious losses after leaving Russia’s market
Turkish president to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt on October 13
According to the Turkish president’s office, Erdogan is expected "to speak at the summit and hold consultations with the leaders of participating countries"
Hamas refuses to participate in Gaza summit in Egypt — AFP
As of now, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not commented on his participation in the summit
Blaze at apartment building in LPR’s Alchevsk kills two — Russian Emergencies Ministry
The reason for the emergency is currently being established
Trump says now ready to make peace between Pakistan, Afghanistan
The US president added that he has already saved "millions of lives," emphasizing that he did so "not for Nobel," but "for saving lives"
Ukrainian army launches about 90 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
The Ukrainian armed forces launched over 20 projectiles
China to take countermeasures if Trump increases tariffs — ministry
"Threatening by imposition of high duties at every turn is not the best way of interacting with China," the ministry stressed
After Trump's Gaza plan, Palestinian state must be established — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister also called for seeking specific compromises based on the decisions approved by the UN Security Council
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
PM Lecornu forms France’s new government
Former labor minister Catherine Vautrin has been appointed minister of the armed forces
Russia to reciprocate, if Finland takes neutral stance on Ukraine — senior legislator
Vladimir Dzhabarov pointed out that Finland has recently taken increasingly Russophobic positions
China’s oil imports up 2.6% in January-September, gas imports down 6.2%
The General Administration of Customs of China reported that oil imports went down by 11.2% to $220.89 bln
Six injured as Ukraine launches 21 attacks on Donbass region in past day
A private home, a bus, passenger cars and an infrastructure facility were damaged
Kremlin aide points to Anchorage agreements as "guiding star" for Ukraine settlement
TASS has compiled the main points from Yury Ushakov’s statements
Hamas defeated thanks to military pressure, diplomacy — Israeli top brass
On October 9, Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Medvedev notes ‘enemies are tense’ as he visits North Korea
A United Russia delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council came to Pyongyang at the invitation of WPK’s Central Committee
Zelensky calls Trump with as much energy as he once campaigned for Harris — Putin’s envoy
Vladimir Zelensky called Donald Trump twice in two days, Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev stated
Russia wipes out group of foreign mercenaries in Kharkov Region
According to the source, IDs found at the scene confirmed the identities of the three men
Europe doesn’t believe Russia will use nuke arms, ready for reckless steps — opinion
According to Azarov, Europe needs to be reassured that "Russia has the right to deliver a preemptive strike defending itself or respond as it should in such a situation"
Press review: Brussels seeks military boost while Turkic bloc may evolve into alliance
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 9th
China to inevitably become world’s leading economy, Putin believes
The Russian president points at the fact that the Chinese economy is already bigger than the US one
Russia’s response to Tomahawks in Kiev could be military cooperation with Cuba — expert
Alexander Stepanov said the ratified agreement expands the military cooperation
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Russian forces expanding zone under their control near Konstantinovka in DPR
According to Pushilin, Ukraine continues to deploy additional troops to Konstantinovka
Position of Swiss President on Russian assets is glimmer of common sense — Ambassador
"Russia has made conclusions for itself long ago in respect of pseudo-neutrality of the confederation," Sergey Garmonin added
Press review: Ukraine plans Tomahawk strikes on Russia and Canada may join Baltic clash
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 8th
Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facilities, military deployment points — top brass
TASS compiled the main information about the situation in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours
Not yet clear when exactly Hamas will begin releasing hostages — source
The release of hostages may begin on October 13, an Israeli military source said
Reporters without Borders condemns staged journalist’s murder in Ukraine
Poland moving troops to its borders, rehearsing Kaliningrad’s blockade — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, Poland, along with the Baltic states, is one of the leaders in saturating the Russian border with HIMARS missile systems with ATACMS and GMLRS
Kiev sustains 4,000 casualties in battles near LPR over past week — military expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Russian fighters also destroyed five tanks, including a Leopard tank, 49 field artillery guns, two US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack by Ukraine on Russian regions
Governor Yury Slusar reported that two people were injured when a drone struck a private residential house in the Rostov Region
Condition of first 7 released Israeli hostages satisfactory — media
Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces received the first group of seven hostages released in Gaza handed over by staffers from the International Committee of the Red Cross
Russian forces eliminate around 4,000 Ukrainian troops in LPR weekly — expert
"Ukrainian forces are currently also suffering major losses near Seversk," Andrey Marochko said
Woman dies after Ukrainian drone attack on car in Kursk Region
According to the governor, three other passengers were hot hurt
200 Palestinian police officers to control Rafah checkpoint on Egypt-Gaza border
According to the source, work is underway to prepare for the checkpoint’s opening scheduled for October 14
Cuban president says Nobel Peace Prize award to Machado shameful
Machado is an opposition former member of the Venezuelan parliament
Expropriation of Russian assets to be discussed at EU summit on October 23-24
European Council President Antonio Costa said that the summit will also discuss new arms deliveries to the Kiev regime and increasing the pace of arms production in Europe
Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry announces completion of operation in Pakistan — TV
According to TOLO News, the operation was successful and ended at midnight local time
FACTBOX: Two batches of Israeli hostages released
Thirteen additional Israeli hostages were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza, and they appear to be in satisfactory condition, Israel’s Channel 12 reported
Trump blames Ukraine crisis on 'bad policy' by his predecessors
The US leader often expresses regret at inhering the Ukraine crisis from the previous Democratic-led administration
LPR’s Alchevsk imposes state of emergency in wake of explosion at residential building
All municipal first responders have been converted to enhanced mode
Ukrainian drone attack on Feodosia oil depot ignites blaze — head of Crimea
No one has been injured, the head of the republic Sergey Aksyonov reported
Moldova repeats mistakes of other by making Russia its antagonist — Kremlin
One country has already made such a mistake, "It did not bring any good to this one country," Dmitry Peskov said
Moscow, Baku, Tehran building barrier-free logistics to Persian Gulf — Russian deputy PM
This creates the best competitive conditions for producers of goods, exporters, and importers in the three countries, Alexey Overchuk added
Firm linked to Zelensky misuses funds meant for Ukrainian air defense — Russian security
According to the Russian security official, the Kiev regime used the air defense funds to buy the license to manufacture the British FP-5 missile and called its analogue Flamingo
Trade turnover between China, Russia down 9.4% in January-September to $163 bln — customs
Russia’s positive balance in three quarters reached $16.48 bln, which is 17.2% higher than in the same period in 2024
IN BRIEF: What is known about foiled terror attack in Moscow
According to the Russian Federal Security Service, the attack was supposed to be carried out in one of the Russian capital’s densely populated areas
Russian army entered Konstantinovka in Donetsk People’s Republic
Russian servicemen entered the city after a dash from the side of Predtechino settlement, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Trump raises possibility of discussing Tomahawks with Russia before sending them to Kiev
The US President emphasized that he’s going to send Kiev Tomahawks if the Ukraine conflict "is not going to get settled"
Zelensky says had another phone call with Trump
According to Zelensky, the topics included Ukraine’s military needs and energy issues
Black Sea Fleet rejects submarine surfacing reports near French coast
The fleet pointed out that "the submarine crew is currently conducting a routine inter-fleet transfer after performing missions as part of the Russian Navy’s standing task force stationed in the Mediterranean Sea"
Tomahawks’ delivery to Kiev could end badly for everyone, Medvedev warns
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that it is impossible to tell the nuclear version of the Tomahawks from the conventional one while in flight, as has been emphasized repeatedly
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Trump thinks Putin 'is going to settle' Ukraine conflict
The US leader thinks that Russian President Vladimir Putin would look great if he got this settled
Turkey, Syria’s security indivisible — top Turkish diplomat
According to the top Turkish diplomat, the sides "discussed joint steps to take to ensure Syria’s security while respecting its territorial integrity"
37 Ukrainian drones shot down over several Russian regions on Sunday evening
17 of them were destroyed over Crimea
Russia to respond to seizure of its assets with very tough measures — Foreign Ministry
The West is seeking to confiscate Russian assets to compensate for the heavy costs of maintaining "the bloody Ukrainian conflict and the Kiev regime," Maria Zakharova said
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Ukrainian army gets into pocket between Kuzminovka, Vyyemka in DPR — expert
The military expert noted that at the moment, the soldiers of the Ukrainian army have not expressed a desire to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender
Russian troops fighting Ukrainian battlegroup in Seversk in Donetsk region, says DPR head
Denis Pushilin said that Russian troops are improving their positions near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region
Russia advances on Stavki in DPR with front about 20 km wide — expert
On October 9, Marochko told TASS that Russian units had wedged almost one km into the defense of the Ukrainian army at Stavki since the beginning of the week
Israel not to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt — PM’s office
According to her, not a single Israeli representative will take part in it
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
US aware of pause in Russia-Ukraine talks, Kremlin spokesman says
"Communication is ongoing via the relevant channels but unfortunately, there has been no progress on this track," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Russian aircraft destroy IS economic infrastructure in Syria
Russian warplanes deliver up to 150 strikes daily to support the Syrian army, according to the Defense Ministry
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Stockholm to name laureates in prize related to economics in memory of Alfred Nobel
Last year’s Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James Robinson "for studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity"
Belarusian president urges calm over potential US Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine
Lukashenko suggested that US President Donald Trump employs a tactical approach to sensitive security issues, alternating between pressure and de-escalation
Russian, Indian troops practice hostage-release techniques as part of joint exercise
The exercise focused on the use of drones for reconnaissance and strikes
Venezuela ready to hand control of state oil company to Russia’s Rosneft — paper
The initiative was put forward with an aim to secure the writeoff of Venezuela’s debt to Russia in exchange
Tomahawk launches to require US involvement, could end badly — Kremlin spokesman
The handling of such sophisticated missiles would inevitably require the involvement of American specialists, Dmitry Peskov said
20 countries confirm participation in Gaza peace summit in Egypt
The Gaza peace summit is being convened in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas
Ukraine eliminates group of its own soldiers for attempting to surrender in Kharkov Region
They clarified that at least six Ukrainian soldiers were killed as a result of the mass drone attack
Russia is one of main food suppliers to global market — Putin
"Our high-quality products - grain, vegetable oils, fish, confectionery, and many others - are known and appreciated in more than 160 countries around the globe," the Russian leader said
Trump says Hamas to comply with peace plan’s disarmament provision — agency
The US president said that military operations in the enclave could be considered over
Russia ready to join any formats for Middle East settlement — Lavrov
As the Russian Foreign Minister noted, at the same time, the "Middle East quartet," which provided very serious agreements, was dismantled by the efforts of the administration of former US President Joe Biden
NATO begins Steadfast Noon exercise with no live weapons involved — bloc’s chief
"It is not linked to any current world events, and no live weapons are used," Mark Rutte added
Putin gives take on new Russian weapons, Nobel Peace Prize, impetus from Alaska summit
The President emphasized that Russia and the US shared an understanding about resolving the Ukraine conflict peacefully
Russia downs 103 Ukrainian drones overnight
40 of them were destroyed over the Republic of Crimea
Russia expects Gaza agreements to be implemented — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov still pointed to the statements both from Hamas and from Tel Aviv that nothing is over yet and the crisis may resume
Press review: NATO drills risk Russian response as lasting peace in Gaza remains uncertain
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 13th
IDF receives first group of seven released hostages in Gaza
According to the army press service, the hostages will undergo an initial medical examination
American company Viatris takes Viagra off the market in Russia — ministry
Currently, Russia has the technological capability to manufacture drugs with INN sildenafil from various stages, including the full cycle, including the synthesis of the pharmaceutical substance (8 out of 36 companies)
Russia creating, successfully testing new weapons, says Putin
The head of state pointed out that Russia already holds advanced armaments in its intercontinental, naval and aerial components
Ukrainian civilians support Russian soldiers in frontline areas
The newspaper reports locals hosting Russian soldiers in their homes
Lavrov, Valdai Club experts to discuss ways to resolve Middle East issue
The top Russian diplomat earlier pointed out that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was another example of a regional tragedy created by US policies
