MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The delivery of Tomahawks to Ukraine, if the United States does decide to go ahead with it, will have negative consequences for everyone, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, warned.

"The delivery of those missiles would not be good for anyone," he wrote on his Max channel.

He noted that it is impossible to tell the nuclear version of the Tomahawks from the conventional one while in flight, as has been emphasized repeatedly. "Their launch wouldn’t originate from Banderite Kiev, it would be controlled by the United States," Medvedev added.