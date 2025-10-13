Ukrainian army launches about 90 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, October 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched over 20 projectiles and almost 90 drones at populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, the regional crisis center said in a statement.

"Three attacks on the city of Graivoron and the villages of Gorkovsky, Golovchino, Dorogoshch, Dronovka, Mokraya Orlovka, Novostroyevka Pervaya, Poroz and Spodaryushino in the Graivoronsky Municipal District involved nine projectiles; 25 drones were also launched, five of which were shot down. An FPV drone strike left a man injured near an apartment building in the city of Graivoron. The man is undergoing treatment in City Hospital No. 2 in Belgorod," the statement reads. The crisis center added that three private houses had been damaged.

Nine drones were launched at the Belgorodsky District, damaging two private houses. Three drones attacked the Borisovsky District; there were no casualties. The Ukrainian military fired 15 drones at the Valuisky District, where two private houses were damaged. A drone strike damaged the windows and facades of two private houses in the Volokonovsky District, while their roofs were destroyed.

Attacks on the Krasnoyaruzhsky District involved five drones and 12 projectiles. Six drones attacked the Rakityansky District, leaving a man injured. "The number of people injured in a drone attack on a commercial facility along the highway connecting Rakitnoye and Belgorod has risen to four. Three of them remain hospitalized. Doctors say that one of the injured is in serious condition," the crisis center pointed out, adding that a civilian had suffered injuries in a drone strike on a car in the village of Rakitnoye.

The Ukrainian army launched 24 unmanned aerial vehicles at the Shebekinsky District. A drone detonated near an apartment building in the city of Shebekino, leaving two children injured. One of them was taken to the hospital in serious condition, while the second kid’s diagnosis was not confirmed. The attack also damaged two apartment buildings, a private house, and three other buildings.