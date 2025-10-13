IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack by Ukraine on Russian regions

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted 103 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions during the night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Two people were injured when a drone hit a private house in the Rostov Region. As a result of the attack, a fire erupted at an oil depot in Feodosia in the Republic of Crimea.

TASS has compiled the key details about the aftermath.

Scale

- Air defense systems downed 103 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 11 p.m. Moscow time on October 12 and 7 a.m. Moscow time on October 13 [8 p.m. - 4 a.m. GMT], according to the Defense Ministry.

- According to the ministry, 40 drones were shot down over the Republic of Crimea, 26 over the Astrakhan Region, 19 over the Black Sea waters, 14 over the Rostov Region, 2 over the Azov Sea waters and 1 each over the Belgorod Region and the Republic of Kalmykia.

Aftermath

- Two people were injured when a drone struck a private residential house in the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slusar reported on his Telegram channel.

- He clarified that the drone hit the house around midnight, destroying the roof and igniting a fire.

- The injured sustained shrapnel wounds, and medics are providing treatment.

- Firefighters are working to put out the blaze.

- A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle attacked an oil depot in Feodosia in the Republic of Crimea, causing a fire.

- According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, Regional Government Sergey Aksyonov reported.

Airport Operations

- Temporary restrictions were introduced at the airports of Astrakhan, Volgograd, Gelendzhik and Krasnodar.

- The air hubs have now resumed operations, accepting and dispatching flights.