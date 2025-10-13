Russia downs 103 Ukrainian drones overnight

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Overnight, air defenses downed 103 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
"Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on October 12 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on October 13, alert air defense capabilities intercepted or destroyed 103 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 40 over the Republic of Crimea, 26 over the Astrakhan Region, 19 over the Black Sea, 14 over the Rostov Region, two over the Sea of Azov, and one each over the Belgorod Region and the Republic of Kalmykia," the ministry specified.