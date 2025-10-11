Russia keeps window of opportunity open for New START extension — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia is keeping the window of opportunity open for extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which is Moscow's contribution to stabilizing relations with Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Director Oleg Postnikov said.

"We strive to keep the ‘window of opportunity’ open for political and diplomatic steps to maintain predictability and restraint in the nuclear missile sphere," the diplomat said. "This is our contribution to stabilizing the situation between the nuclear powers and creating an atmosphere for constructive strategic dialogue between them as the necessary conditions for this are formed," he emphasized.

On October 10, at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Postnikov recalled that, on September 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Russia's readiness to "continue to voluntarily adhere to the milestone quantitative limits of the New START Treaty for at least one year after its expiration, provided that the United States does not violate the existing balance of deterrence capabilities."

In response to a question from TASS on October 5, US President Donald Trump called the Russian leader's proposal a good idea. However, Washington has not yet officially responded to Moscow's proposal.