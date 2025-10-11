MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian army from the actions of the West group of forces during the day amounted to 220 soldiers, head of the group's press center Ivan Bigma said.

"The enemy's losses amounted to 220 military personnel, an M113 armored personnel carrier, Humvee, Oncilla, BATT UMG, Mastiff armored fighting vehicles, 20 vehicles and two artillery pieces manufactured by the NATO countries. Eight electronic warfare stations and seven ammunition depots were destroyed," he said.

Bigma noted that the group's units, supported by artillery, heavy flamethrower systems and aviation, defeated the manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a territorial defense brigade and a brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine in the areas of Drobyshev, Kurilovka, Borovskaya Andreyevka, Novosyolovka, Krasny Liman and Kupyansk.