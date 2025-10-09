Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow postponed until later date — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the current chairman of the Arab League summit, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammed Shia al-Sudani, in a telephone conversation deemed it appropriate to postpone the Russian-Arab summit scheduled for October 15, the Kremlin press service has said.

"Due to the fact that the active phase of implementation of US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan has begun, Vladimir Putin and Muhammed Shia al-Sudani agreed that many Arab state leaders that had been invited to attend the summit would find it difficult in the circumstances to go to Moscow in person," the press service said.

"It was therefore deemed appropriate to postpone the aforementioned Russian-Arab Summit to a later date to be further agreed upon," its statement reads.

In May, Putin invited all the leaders of the League of Arab States (LAS) to the summit. He expressed confidence that the Russian-Arab meeting will facilitate the further strengthening of mutually beneficial multifaceted cooperation among the countries and help to support peace, security and stability in regions of the Middle East and North Africa. He noted that the majority of Arab leaders had accepted the invitation.