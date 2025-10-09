Russia, North Korea work together to fight collective West for global justice — Medvedev

PYONGYANG, October 9. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea are strengthening their cooperation in the face of what they see as threats from the collective West, with both nations working toward the establishment of a more equitable global order, Dmitry Medvedev, the Chairman of United Russia party and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, said on his VKontakte page during his visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea timed for the 80th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

"Our countries are united in their efforts to counter Western threats and to forge a truly just world order," Medvedev stated. He emphasized that the bilateral relationship between Russia and North Korea has reached an unprecedented level of strategic partnership, reflecting deepening ties. Medvedev also expressed gratitude to Pyongyang for its support of Russia’s special military operation and for the assistance provided in the Kursk Region.