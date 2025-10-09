MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Lines of communication between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are open, but Kiev isn't serious about making a deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

"Contacts between the delegations are, of course, maintained, and you are right that it is possible to continue exchanging prisoners of war, it is possible to continue bringing back Russian civilians illegally detained in Ukraine. You know that ten residents of the Kursk Region, in particular, have been returned," he said.

However, Galuzin said, the "positive momentum" given by the meeting in Alaska of the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, "is dying out." This is largely because we do not feel a serious desire of the Ukrainian side to seek ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis by eliminating its root causes."

On July 23, Istanbul hosted the third round of direct talks between Moscow and Kiev on the Ukrainian settlement. The parties discussed the positions outlined in the draft memoranda. Russia proposed to Ukraine to create three online working groups to address political, military and humanitarian issues, offered to transfer 3,000 dead bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, as well as to return to short humanitarian pauses on the front line to collect the wounded and bodies of the dead.

The decision on the fourth round of negotiations will be made after the implementation of the agreements, said Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads the Russian negotiating group with Ukraine.