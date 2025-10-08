Syrian government interested in Russia’s presence — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The government of Syria is interested in maintaining the Russian presence in the republic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for the 'Bridges to the East' project.

"We are interested in preserving everything that was once launched - by the Soviet Union and after 2011-2014 - everything related to boosting the national economy, industry, agriculture, energy sector. We want it all to continue, but, naturally with adjustments to reflect the new situation. This applies to our military bases as well," the minister said.

"As [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] said on many occasions, we will not stay if the Syrian government does not want us to. But it appears that the Syrian government, and a number of other countries in the region, are interested in our presence there," Lavrov added.