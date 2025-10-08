West wants Arab countries to remain wary towards Iran — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West of games aimed at keeping Arab countries’ wary attitude towards Iran.

"Many would like to preserve the Arab countries of the [Persian] Gulf's wary attitude towards Iran. These are the West’s games," he said in an interview for the ‘Bridges to the East’ project.

"The Britons have always been known for their 'divide and conquer' principle," he said. "Sadly, but some of our Western colleagues are still guided by colonial and neo-colonial habits."