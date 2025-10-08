VIENNA, October 8. /TASS/. The goal of the Kiev regime’s Western backers is not repulsing the mythical "Russian threat" but rather capturing the natural resources of Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Yulia Zhdanova, Russia’s chief delegate to the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control, stated at the plenary session of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation and the OSCE Permanent Council.

"Kiev and its Western sponsors lack any political will for a peaceful settlement of the conflict. No matter which ‘peace-loving’ statements they make, their track toward continuing and deliberately escalating the armed standoff persists. And their true goal is not deflecting the mythical ‘Russian threat,’ but seizing Russia and other CIS countries’ natural resources in order to postpone for several more decades the degradation of European economies, the related dropping quality of life of the population and the imminent social explosion," she said.