{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia says Chisinau uses Russophobic rhetoric to suppress political opponents

Maria Zakharova noted that on October 2, the Central Election Commission of Moldova excluded the opposition party Heart of Moldova from the list of those allowed to participate in the November 16 local government elections in several districts

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Chisinau strategically uses anti-Russian rhetoric to suppress political opponents, against whom real terror is deployed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We see that the Moldovan authorities continue their anti-democratic, anti-people policy, justifying it with the need to counter some kind of, again, Russian threat. On October 1, Moldovan Prime Minister [Dorin Recean] said that it was ‘too early to relax,’ because the Kremlin, as he said, ‘would not leave us alone.’ However, he did not explain what this means. It is obvious to any unbiased layman that Russophobic rhetoric is cynically used by the Chisinau regime to suppress political opponents, against whom real terror is deployed," she told a news briefing.

She said that on October 2, the Central Election Commission of Moldova excluded the opposition party Heart of Moldova from the list of those allowed to participate in the November 16 local government elections in several districts.

"Why is that? Because of the suspension of its activities for a year on the eve of the parliamentary elections. As you know, this party is headed by former Gagauzia head Irina Vlah. She advocates the restoration of cooperation with Russia. This is her main fault," Zakharova asserted.

"On the same day, the Chisinau Court of Appeal restricted the activities of two more parties - the Modern Democratic Party of Moldova and the Great Moldova. And these parties were also subjected to repression."

Zakharova said Moldovan political scientists point out that the current situation in the country is a clear example of political absurdity: "On the one hand, the authorities spend maximum resources to combat dissent, on the other, they do practically nothing to improve the extremely unfavorable socio-economic situation."

Tags
Foreign policyMoldovaMaria Zakharova
Iran's nuclear program
Iran interested in resuming talks on its nuclear program — Lavrov
Iran has been consistently speaking in favor of negotiations, showing flexible and creative approaches, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Hungary, Slovakia may delay new EU sanctions on Russia — portal
According to EUObserver, on October 8, EU ambassadors in Brussels will attempt to overcome the threat of a veto and discuss possible concessions for Hungary and Slovakia
Read more
Russia to respond if another country conducts nuclear tests — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that Washington has long been maintaining infrastructure necessary for nuclear tests in a state of combat readiness
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 100 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
'I do not forgive': Chilean communist leader's daughter on Pinochet regime's atrocities
"They need to be tried, they need to be imprisoned," Vivien Corvalan insists
Read more
West’s goal in Ukraine to seize Russia, CIS’ natural resources — delegation head
"Kiev and its Western sponsors lack any political will for a peaceful settlement of the conflict," Russia’s chief delegate to the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control Yulia Zhdanova stated
Read more
EU once again tries to seize what rightfully belongs to Russia — Russian Foreign Ministry
On September 10, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EC does not intend to confiscate frozen Russian assets in the West, but plans to use them to issue loans to Ukraine
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Russia urges US to carefully reconsider before sending Tomahawks to Kiev — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Russia's enemies would not achieve their aims through pressure or intimidation
Read more
Zelensky asks for air truce in wake of explosions in Ukraine
He stated that a unilateral ceasefire in the sky is quite possible
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Drone debris prompted the evacuation of 50 people in the city of Lipetsk
Read more
US authorities may withhold pay from furloughed employees due to shutdown — Reuters
Consequently, approximately 700,000 government employees are at risk of not receiving their pay, according to the report
Read more
Russian engineers create Soratnik smart helmet for troops
The AI module collects data from a soldier’s helmet camera, from other troops with similar gear, and from a drone over the battlefield
Read more
Moscow, Washington remain in contact on prisoner exchanges — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said there has been no progress in terms of any specific plans
Read more
EU prepares Moldova for war — former president
Igor Dodon said that the current EU authorities "are pumping Moldova with military equipment"
Read more
Putin gets birthday love from foreign heads, upcoming CIS summit: Kremlin aide's briefing
According to Yury Ushakov, between 30 and 40 congratulatory messages have already been received from the Russian head of state’s counterparts
Read more
IN BRIEF: Foreign leaders congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on 73rd birthday
TASS has compiled the main facts about the goings-on around the Russian president’s birthday
Read more
Jailed Gagauz leader thanks Russia for aid and support to her people
Evghenia Gutsul emphasized that Gagauz people see Russia as a strategic partner and a guarantor of peace on their land
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded 'for development of metal-organic frameworks' — committee
According to experts, the chemists developed a new form of molecular architecture, creating molecular constructions with vast spaces that can transmit gases and other chemical substances
Read more
List of interceptor drone manufacturers in Russia grows to several dozen
Dmitry Datsykov, the head of the EXPO.UAV organizing committee, added that laser systems have recently been developed as an anti-UAV weapon
Read more
Any deployment of troops from third countries could trigger new conflicts — Lavrov
"Moscow reiterates the categorical inadmissibility of the deployment of military bases of third countries in Afghanistan or similarly in any neighboring country under any pretext," Russian top diplomat said
Read more
Merkel did ‘a great deal of harm’ to Russia-Germany relations — senator
According to Vladimir Jabarov, the Russian side believed Angela Merkel because Moscow thought the Europeans wanted to peacefully settle the Donbass issue
Read more
Russian forces have experience destroying missiles similar to Tomahawks — military expert
"Even if Ukrainian militants start using Tomahawks, the effectiveness of these munitions will be extremely low," Andrey Marochko noted
Read more
Russia's obligations under plutonium agreement with US no longer acceptable — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov recalled that this agreement was suspended by a presidential decree on October 31, 2016, and a federal law on this matter was adopted at the same time
Read more
Israel giving chance to diplomacy but remains prepared to retrieve hostages its own way
"If it will not walk through diplomacy, then we would have to resume the outweigh but we will bring them back, either the easy way or the outweigh," the Permanent Representative of the Jewish State to the UN, Danny Danon, stated
Read more
Russian tech firm develops Ogonyok device to intercept enemy drone video signal
Rostec said that this technology excludes the possibility of locking on false targets, such as Wi-Fi or LTE
Read more
More and more facts on Ukraine supporting terrorists in Sahel region — Russian diplomat
"The Kiev regime supplies strike drones, and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate instructors carry out training activities," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Read more
Stockholm to announce winner of 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
According to Clarivate Analytics, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry could go to Clifford Brangwynne, Michael Rosen, Anthony Hyman, Jean-Marie Tarascon, Zhang Tao, Harry Gray, Paul Anastas or Wen Tzihui
Read more
Greta Thunberg says Sumud flotilla activists including her were tortured in Israeli prison
She added that during her detention, she was not given clean water and other detained activists were denied vital medication
Read more
Ecuadorian authorities report attack on presidential motorcade
"All detained individuals will be charged with terrorism and attempted murder," according to a statement from the head of state’s administration
Read more
US arms supplies to Taiwan only to increase confrontation risks — Chinese embassy
US arms supplies to Taiwan violate previously reached agreements between Beijing and Washington and send a "wrong signal to separatist forces" on the island, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said
Read more
Slovak defense minister rules out sending any military aid to Ukraine — agency
Bratislava will continue supporting Kiev with non-lethal products and humanitarian aid, the TASR news agency quoted Robert Kalinak as saying
Read more
State Duma denounces plutonium disposition agreement between Russia and United States
Apart from the intergovernmental agreement reached between Moscow and Washington in 2000 and ratified in 2011, the bill submitted by the Cabinet proposes that all protocols associated with it be denounced, too
Read more
Tomahawk supplies to Ukraine to be met with resolute retaliation — senior Russian senator
Vladimir Dzhabarov suggested that in a situation like that, a global conflict could ensue
Read more
Hamas insists that hostage release be linked to Israeli troops withdrawal from Gaza
The source also said that the Palestinian side wants to have "international guarantees of the ultimate end of the war"
Read more
ZNPP says Kiev deliberately attempts to destroy its security systems
According to ZNPP Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina, it is difficult to say what the terrorists are doing other than creating constant security threats
Read more
Russia calls on US to carefully consider supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles — MFA
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, the presence of such missiles in the conflict zone would mean "a significant change of the situation"
Read more
Europe's promises to send troops to Ukraine all 'bravado' — media
The authors note that deploying NATO troops to Ukraine would constitute direct intervention by the alliance in the conflict with Russia
Read more
Many in US support Putin's position — American blogger
According to Jozef Schutzman, the Russian president has to take into account a huge number of considerations in his public affairs, "which would make any Western politicians' heads explode"
Read more
Ukraine suffers serious manpower losses during liberation of Novovasilyevskoye — expert
Sergey Yurchenko said that the regional authorities are ready to provide any assistance to the residents of the liberated settlements
Read more
Press review: Ukraine plans Tomahawk strikes on Russia and Canada may join Baltic clash
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 8th
Read more
US never constructed plutonium processing facility — Russian lawmaker
According to Vyacheslav Nikonov, unlike the US, Russia fulfilled its obligations by building a plutonium-processing facility on its own territory
Read more
Expert calls missile supplies to Kiev, cutting ties with Venezuela ‘single US strategy’
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that such a strategy created additional, exponentially growing risks of the final destabilization of the international situation
Read more
Russian banks won’t get even close to 2024 profits this year — Sberbank CEO
The Bank of Russia previously maintained its forecast for the banking sector's net profit by the end of 2025 at 3-3.5 trillion rubles ($36.7-42.8 bln)
Read more
No need for US to conduct nuclear tests, says candidate for deputy agency head
David Beck added that there are no plans to do any type of above-ground nuclear explosion
Read more
Press review: Hamas loses Palestinian support and EU lawmakers debate no-confidence votes
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 7th
Read more
Russia to respond to EU’s restrictions on diplomatic travel — deputy foreign minister
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that those in the European Union discussing such restrictions are struggling to invent new measures
Read more
EU pressures Belgium to allow use of Russian assets to help Ukraine — newspaper
A diplomatic source pointed out that "patience with the Belgian officials was running thin," adding that they could agree to the use of Russian assets
Read more
Russian troops seize over 4 sq. km along right bank of Yanchur River in Zaporozhye area
The settlement of Novovasilevskoye was liberated by troops of the 394th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of the Battlegroup East’s 5th Guards Combined Arms Army
Read more
Russia has its own potential to solve special military op tasks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it also includes space capabilities
Read more
Ukrainian civilians support Russian soldiers in frontline areas
The newspaper reports locals hosting Russian soldiers in their homes
Read more
Nearly 170 rare books by Russian classics stolen in Europe — newspaper
According to The Guardian, the thieves mainly stole works by Alexander Pushkin
Read more
Three killed in shelling attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region — preliminary reports
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that emergency workers were removing the rubble to make sure there was no one trapped underneath
Read more
Georgian police detain four more participants in riots in Tbilisi — interior ministry
Three more participants in the upheavals have been identified and are currently wanted by the police, Alexander Darakhvelidze added
Read more
Zelensky is freeing up living space for Europe by exterminating population — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova called the continued forced mobilization in Ukraine "a true genocide and annihilation of the Ukrainian people"
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat sees momentum from Alaska summit toward peace in Ukraine exhausted
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the powerful momentum has largely been undermined through efforts by opponents and efforts by supporters of 'war till the last Ukrainian', mostly among the Europeans
Read more
Russia’s response to Tomahawks in Kiev could be military cooperation with Cuba — expert
Alexander Stepanov said the ratified agreement expands the military cooperation
Read more
Russia acknowledges Kabul’s effective counterterrorism efforts — Lavrov
"Hundreds of militants who spread death and destruction on Afghan soil have been eliminated," the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Russia says supports Trump's peace plan for Gaza
According to Maria Zakharova, the main goal in the current conditions remains the cessation of violence and prevention of further civilian casualties
Read more
Russian troops liberate Novogrigorovka in Zaporozhye Region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 385 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Legalizing use of Russian assets would undermine trust in global economy — experts
The ECB head expressed concern that a legally contentious move by European authorities could erode confidence in the euro and discourage investors from holding assets in the currency, potentially posing risks to financial stability
Read more
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first football billionaire — agency
The Portugese player's net worth is estimated at $1.4 billion
Read more
Artemis 10 FPV drone launched from drone port tested in special military operation
The FPV drone was unveiled at the All-Russian Dronnitsa forum of combat unmanned system operators in Veliky Novgorod
Read more
Russia can do without US response on New START Treaty — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov added that the United States must avoid destabilizing moves in the field of offensive strategic weapons and steps in the sphere of strategic air defense
Read more
Handover of Tomahawks to Kiev to irreparably damage US-Russia ties — diplomat
Moscow is hopeful that Washington will hear its message on the potential supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
Russia to cancel visa requirements with three countries
Introduction of a visa-free regime between Russia and China, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia is planned shortly
Read more
Russian upper house ratifies agreement on military cooperation with Cuba
The move to ratify the agreement "will provide legal grounds to define the goals, areas and forms of bilateral military cooperation"
Read more
European Commission insists on deploying attack drones along Russian border
European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius called for paying special attention to "Ukrainian experience"
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Russia withdraws from arms control agreements due to US policies — senior diplomat
"The cemetery of arms control agreements is steadily expanding," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
West should take page out of Russia’s family support policies, Canadian journalist says
John-Henry Westen recently visited Russia as part of an international delegation invited by the Russian Orthodox Church
Read more
Trump says Ukrainian settlement may be harder than in Middle East
The US president referred to the conflict in Ukraine as a "crazy thing"
Read more
Tomahawk missile supplies to Kiev, if approved by US, would take months — The Telegraph
The publication noted that there is no certainty in Ukraine that these missiles will actually be transferred to them
Read more
Former Dutch car plant repositions itself as defense firm — newspaper
According to the publication, three military companies have signed contracts with the plant
Read more
Oil depot on fire in northern Ukraine
The regional power supplier said earlier that over 4,500 customers had been left without electricity due to damage to an energy facility in Nezhin
Read more
IN BRIEF: Senior Russian diplomat evaluates Alaska summit outcome, Tomahawk issue
The transfer of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would result in "a serious shift in the situation," though it would not alter Russia’s determination to meet the goals of its special military operation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
At least four injured in accident at chemical plant in Germany — portal
A chemical reaction occurred after a metal part fell into a vat of nitric acid, producing a yellowish cloud, it was initially suspected that the cloud could be toxic, according to Main-Echo
Read more
Russian President Vladimir Putin to embark on state visit to Tajikistan
On October 9, the president will take part in the second Russia-Central Asia summit, which will focus on further cooperation between Russia and the countries of the region
Read more
If Moldova sees Russia as enemy, it will be treated accordingly — legislator
Andrey Kartapolov noted that as long as Moldova is ruled by President Maia Sandu, a "Western puppet," Russia can expect no different attitude
Read more
Tourist flow to Russia increased by 5.5% year-on-year in January-August — prime minister
Mikhail Mishustin added that Russian authorities aim to increase the tourism industry's share of the gross domestic product to 5% over the next five years
Read more
Casualties from Ukrainian missile attack on Belgorod Region’s village up to 11
The injured are receiving medical care
Read more
Putin clarifies potential consequences of Tomahawk supplies to Kiev — Kremlin spokesman
Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 2 that it "would mean an entirely new, qualitatively different phase of escalation, including between Russia and the United States"
Read more
Venezuelan leader signs decree on entry into force of agreement with Russia — ambassador
Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov explained that with Maduro’s signing of the decree, "the Venezuelan side has completed the internal procedures necessary for the Russia-Venezuela treaty to take effect"
Read more
Liberation of Novovasilevka cuts off Ukrainian logistics in Zaporozhye — military expert
"We advanced from a completely different direction, not from where the Ukrainian command expected us," Andrey Marochko added
Read more
Hamas determined to agree on Gaza ceasefire, hostage exchange — chief negotiator
"We need to receive guarantees that Israel’s aggression will end once and for all," Khalil al-Hayya said
Read more
Switzerland worried about what could happen if EU uses Russian assets
Authorities of Switzerland "keep an eye on international discussions around funds of the Russian Central Bank, including the latest plans of the European Commission," Francoise Tschanz said
Read more
Russia named top security threat in Moldova's military strategy
Among the "military risks and threats to national security" listed in the document, there is Russia's special military operation, which Chisinau categorizes as "aggression"
Read more
Colombians looked down on in Ukraine, president Petro says
"I urge Colombian mercenaries, brought in by Miami-based firms and used as cannon fodder, to return home immediately," the Colombian leader stated
Read more
Russian troops destroy several Ukrainian army positions in Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka area
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the antenna destruction deprived the Ukrainian combat group of the possibility to conduct reconnaissance and adjust troop operations
Read more
Russia invites leaders of 22 Arab states to summit — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the final list of participants will be announced on October 13 or 14
Read more
Taiwan to resume talks with US on purchasing MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters — newspaper
Taiwan’s military reportedly hopes to purchase thirteen or more helicopters, with the final number to be determined following discussions with the US government
Read more
Ukrainian forces unable to deploy soldiers due to exhaustion — Russian security officials
"Near Kupiansk, a group of enemy soldiers has been without food and water for a long time, the men are constantly and unsuccessfully requesting supplies to be delivered to them," Russian security structures said
Read more
Russian army currently stronger than all others, including US — Maritime Board chief
However, Nikolay Patrushev cautioned that even such formidable forces would struggle to deter Western aggression without domestic support
Read more
Netanyahu, on anniversary of October 7 attack, vows to free hostages, defeat Hamas
"Our bloodthirsty enemies have hurt us badly, but they did not break us," the minister said
Read more
Slovak PM criticizes European Commission’s plan to phase out Russian fossil fuel
Robert Fico said the RePower EU plan is "absolutely foolish"
Read more
Edifice of Russian-US relations is crumbling, cracks have reached foundation — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov remarked that "there have been no 'factory settings' in Russian-American relations for a long time"
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East makes Ukraine lose 365 troops, five Starlink stations
According to battlegroup spokesman Alexey Yakovlev, the Russian troops continue moving deeper into enemy defenses
Read more
Kiev to use Tomahawks to attack civilian targets — Russian envoy
Rodion Miroshnik mentioned a four-year-old girl who was victimized in a Ukrainian missile strike in the Belgorod Region
Read more
European Commission to use ‘drone wall’ project to control tankers carrying Russian oil
Ursula von der Leyen noted that autonomous drones with AI should form the basis of this system
Read more