Russia says Chisinau uses Russophobic rhetoric to suppress political opponents

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Chisinau strategically uses anti-Russian rhetoric to suppress political opponents, against whom real terror is deployed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We see that the Moldovan authorities continue their anti-democratic, anti-people policy, justifying it with the need to counter some kind of, again, Russian threat. On October 1, Moldovan Prime Minister [Dorin Recean] said that it was ‘too early to relax,’ because the Kremlin, as he said, ‘would not leave us alone.’ However, he did not explain what this means. It is obvious to any unbiased layman that Russophobic rhetoric is cynically used by the Chisinau regime to suppress political opponents, against whom real terror is deployed," she told a news briefing.

She said that on October 2, the Central Election Commission of Moldova excluded the opposition party Heart of Moldova from the list of those allowed to participate in the November 16 local government elections in several districts.

"Why is that? Because of the suspension of its activities for a year on the eve of the parliamentary elections. As you know, this party is headed by former Gagauzia head Irina Vlah. She advocates the restoration of cooperation with Russia. This is her main fault," Zakharova asserted.

"On the same day, the Chisinau Court of Appeal restricted the activities of two more parties - the Modern Democratic Party of Moldova and the Great Moldova. And these parties were also subjected to repression."

Zakharova said Moldovan political scientists point out that the current situation in the country is a clear example of political absurdity: "On the one hand, the authorities spend maximum resources to combat dissent, on the other, they do practically nothing to improve the extremely unfavorable socio-economic situation."