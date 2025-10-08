Russia to retaliate if EU limits movement of diplomats — MFA

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Moscow will introduce countermeasures in response to the European Union’s plans to impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats, but no official statements on the matter have been made yet, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

Commenting on Western media reports about the EU’s plans to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats within the bloc in response to an alleged rise in sabotage attempts that, according to European intelligence services, are conducted by spies acting under Russia’s diplomatic umbrella, she noted that "Russian diplomats have been the target of attempts to escalate tensions for over ten years."

"If it [a statement] is released, they [EU countries] will definitely get a response. However, you see, so far, it hasn’t been about official statements but about media reports sharing insider information about certain plans," Zakharova said. "Once we receive an official notification or the other party makes an announcement, we will also announce what we will do in return, which is the way we have been acting," she added.

In this regard, the diplomat pointed out that restrictions had escalated to another level — that of death threats — with embassies coming under gunfire and Molotov cocktail attacks, diplomatic cars being targeted, and threatening messages sent to phones, mailboxes, and inboxes.

"To say nothing of the information campaign aimed at discrediting their reputation," she went on to say. "We have always responded to such actions, trying to explain that it’s possible to act differently, without following the lead of destructive circles," she added.

Zakharova emphasized that "Russia has never initiated anything hostile." "We have always only responded, and not right away," the Russian diplomat concluded.