MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Western countries that conceal the Kiev regime's terrorist acts and ongoing strikes on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are turning into accomplices in Kiev’s crimes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She told a media briefing that the Kiev regime, being "a textbook international terrorist network," continues attacking civilian sites in Russia and terrorizing civilians. Zakharova also reminded about a recent Ukrainian shelling that damaged the only remaining external power line of the Zaporozhye NPP.

"By covering up such terror acts committed by the Kiev regime, EU and NATO countries not only encourage Ukraine to carry out more attacks on civilian nuclear sites but also become its direct accomplices," the spokeswoman stressed.