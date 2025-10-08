MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is playing with fire by delivering strikes on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), and Russia will retaliate when the enemy least expects, Igor Kastyukevich, a Federation Council member from the Kherson Region told TASS.

"Russia has repeatedly said and warned how dangerous such 'overtures' can be." The Kiev junta was told the same at international venues, but they stubbornly persist with their provocations," the Russian senator said. "Moreover, they spread fake reports about the Zaporozhye nuke plant malfunctioning to put political pressure on Russia. Their playing with fire will not end well, primarily for themselves," he continued.

Kiev unwisely believes that Russia will not retaliate to strikes on the nuke plant, Kastyukevich added. "Retaliation will come when the enemy least expects," the senator warned. He also praised ZNPP staff for doing their best to maintain a manageable situation at the nuclear facility despite all provocations by Kiev.

The plant was switched to backup power from diesel generators on September 23 after the last 750 kV Dneprovskaya external power line supplying the ZNPP was knocked out during shelling by the Ukrainian army. Efforts to repair the line continue to be obstructed by ongoing Ukrainian attacks.

On October 6, the Zaporozhye nuke plant and the adjacent town of Energodar came under Ukrainian artillery fire again as the enemy struck a fire station located 1.2 km from the plant’s premises.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed Ukrainian attacks on the nuclear facility as a dangerous game that could lead to retaliation from Russia. The head of state emphasized that Russia keeps the situation around the ZNPP under control and conducts protection measures.