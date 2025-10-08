Russia can do without US response on New START Treaty — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia can do without reaction from the United States if Washington has no interest in Moscow’s initiative regarding the New START Treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"The thing is we put forward the proposal, and we extended our hand, but we can do without it (a response - TASS), if they are not interested," the senior Russian diplomat said.

"There is no discussion, and I emphasize this, about the proposal to renew the treaty. The idea is to maintain the key quantitative limits outlined in that agreement for a year after the treaty officially expires, that is, starting on February 6 of next year, strictly provided that the United States does not, for its part, take actions that may disrupt the existing parity and balance in strategic stability," he explained.

Ryabkov clarified that the United States must avoid destabilizing moves in the field of offensive strategic weapons and steps in the sphere of strategic air defense that, he added, Russia "could interpret as an attempt to weaken our nuclear deterrence capabilities."