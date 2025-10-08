Russia to respond to EU’s restrictions on diplomatic travel — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Moscow will mirror any move by the European Union (EU) to restrict Russian diplomats’ travel within the bloc, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

The senior diplomat stressed that those in the European Union discussing such restrictions are struggling to invent new measures. "Those who put forward and discuss these ideas actually don’t know what else to devise. We don’t care about their permissions and bans. In essence, this has nothing to do with real life," he told journalists, commenting on media reports that EU nations had approved limits on Russian diplomats’ movement within the union.

"They must realize that we will act reciprocally: if they impose restrictions on travel, we will introduce corresponding limits for representatives of unfriendly states who take part in this demarche, if it happens," the diplomat said. "I don’t understand why this is needed or who benefits from it," Ryabkov added. "This is merely another example of blind faith that we cannot manage without their goodwill, that we must ask for their favor. Given current events, we simply want to turn away and pay them less attention," the Russian deputy foreign minister stated.

According to the Financial Times, Russian diplomats must now notify the host country before traveling to third states. The newspaper noted that the proposed rules would oblige Russian diplomats stationed in European capitals to inform local governments of their travel plans before crossing the host country’s borders. This initiative, led by the Czech Republic, is part of a new set of anti-Russian sanctions being developed in Brussels. Unanimous backing is required to approve this nineteenth package. Hungary was the last EU state to drop its veto of the project, the paper added.