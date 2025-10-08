IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 53 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry said.

Drone debris prompted the evacuation of 50 people in the city of Lipetsk; dry grass caught fire in the Salsky District of the Rostov Region.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 53 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on October 7 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 8 (8:00 p.m. - 4:00 a.m. GMT).

- According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 28 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the Belgorod Region, 11 over the Voronezh Region, six over the Rostov Region, two over the Bryansk Region, another two over the Kursk Region, one over the Lipetsk Region, one over the Tambov Region, another one over the Smolensk Region and one more over the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Consequences

- Drone debris was found on Buddyonny Street in the city of Lipetsk, Mayor Roman Chentsov said.

- As many as 50 people were evacuated from nearby buildings.

- Those who needed assistance were taken to temporary accommodation centers.

- The mayor urged city residents to stay calm and rely on official sources for information.

- Dry grass caught fire on industrial premises in the Salsky District of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- The fire was promptly put out; there were no casualties.