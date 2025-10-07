Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Fyodorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations <…> Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Novovasilevskoye in the Zaporozhye Region through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,355 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,355 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 170 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 225 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 100 troops, a tank and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 415 troops, a tank and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 365 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 80 troops and seven jamming stations in the area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Sadki, Krasnopolye and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Liptsy, Reznikovo, Volchansk and Chugunovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 170 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, six motor vehicles and an artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two US-made HIMARS and MLRS multiple rocket launchers, an electronic warfare station and eight materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Vyssheye Solyonoye, Izyumskoye and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Yarovaya, Drobyshevo and Volchy Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 225 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 27 motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Romanian-made 122mm APR-40 multiple rocket launcher, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station, seven electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 100 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 100 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Dronovka, Pleshcheyevka, Seversk, Zakotnoye, Reznikovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 100 personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made MaxxPro armored vehicle, 18 motor vehicles and four artillery guns, among them two NATO weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher, an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 415 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 415 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Torskoye, Rusin Yar, Rodinskoye, Dimitrov, Ivanovka, Toretskoye and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 415 personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, among them two US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, six pickup trucks and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 365 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 365 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle and an armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Chervonoye, Poltavka, Uspenovka and Novogrigorovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 365 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, 16 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 80 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 80 Ukrainian troops and seven enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Stepnogorsk and Lukyanovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Kazatskoye, Tyaginka and Lvovo in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 80 Ukrainian army personnel, nine motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and seven electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian energy, transport infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck Ukraine’s energy and transport infrastructure and deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure and fuel depots used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 locations," the ministry said.

Air defenses intercept 416 Ukrainian UAVs, 16 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 416 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 16 HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three guided aerial bombs, 16 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 416 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 667 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 88,945 unmanned aerial vehicles, 631 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,394 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,597 multiple rocket launchers, 30,241 field artillery guns and mortars and 43,382 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.